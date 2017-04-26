Mapping, Measuring and Modeling The Top Climate Change Solutions

Sixteen years ago, environmentalist Paul Hawken searched for a comprehensive list of the most effective solutions to climate change. He was dismayed to find that not only was there no such compendium, but no one seemed capable of producing one. So, Hawken decided to make one himself. He gathered data from scientists and organizations to map, measure and model existing solutions to climate change and the effects they would have if scaled 30 years into the future.

As the editor of “Project Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming,” (Penguin Books/2017) Hawken presents this data, revealing the most effective solutions to climate change and their costs. Host Frank Stasio talks with Paul Hawken about the science, the solutions and who has the agency to implement them.