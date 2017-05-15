Mandolin Orange: Wildfire - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

For this episode, Eric Hodge sits down with Chapel Hill's Mandolin Orange to discuss their song "Wildfire" from the album Blindfaller.

"Wildfire" is a bit more political than the average Mandolin Orange song. Andrew Marlin says that with this song he wanted to speak his mind on what racism in the South means these days.

"This is kind of a heated time for everybody. People are being forced to take stances on things that they've written off in the past."

Listen to the episode here: