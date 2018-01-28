Live Blog: 2018 Grammy Awards

This is NPR Music's live blog of the 2018 Grammy Awards. The telecast of the awards show is scheduled to run from 7:30 until 11:00 p.m. ET. We'll be here the whole time, updating this post with every award or performance.



8:48 p.m. How does Dave Chappelle set up the biggest award of the night in the hip-hop category? By acknowledging the one group overlooked in the nomination process: A Tribe Called Quest. Q-Tip took to Instagram with some bitter words for the Recording Academy last November after the group's final album We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service, completed after the death of Phife Dawg, failed to pick up any nods. The week of the album's premiere, Chappelle tag-teamed group members, hosting SNL while they performed.

And, in what's shaping up to be a sweep, Kendrick Lamar walks away with the trophy for Best Rap Album over fellow nominees Jay-Z, Rapsody, Tyler, the Creator and Migos. But he accepts it by tipping his hat to all of his influences — including Jay, Nas and Diddy (a.k.a. Love) — and the culture at large, before putting his win in perspective. "It's about expressing yourself and putting paint on the canvas for the world to evolve for the next listener and the next generation. Hip-hop has done that for me," he said. "This trophy's for hip-hop; that's real talk. Jay for president!" --Rodney Carmichael

8:40 p.m. Pink has made her mark at awards shows with astounding acrobatic acts, but for her performance of the nominated ballad "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," she kept her feet firmly on the ground. Dressed in a simple white t-shirt and jeans, she delivered the piano-driven power ballad with characteristic dignity and grace — a throwback, in a way, to her tear-inducing 2010 masterpiece "F*****' Perfect — adding only one theatrical flourish: a moment of sharing the spotlight with the song's ASL interpreter. Her lovely performance earned a standing ovation from many, including her young daughter, in the audience with her husband Carey Hart. --Ann Powers

8:32 p.m. Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, is a rapper, except when he's not. Like tonight, when he performed "Terrified" from his hit album Awaken, My Love. Looking every bit like the young Lando Calrissian — the role first portrayed in Star Wars by Billy Dee Williams — he dripped honeyed falsettos all over the stage. Despite Awaken being a funk album, he's still being considered as one of the many rap artists nominated across categories tonight. He was joined onstage by a young crooner. We'll call him Lando Calrissian III for now. --Rodney Carmichael

8:25 p.m. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are beaming on that Grammys stage during their performance of "Despacito" — and not just because Daddy Yankee's chains are blinding. The Puerto Rican singer and rapper take over the Garden with a gang of multicultural dancers, proving that the Spanish-language smash hit truly has global appeal. Mid-performance, the duo are joined onstage by Puerto Rican beauty queen Zuleyka Rivera, who adds an extra shot of sexiness to the set.

"Despacito" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. If the track wins in either category it will make history as the first Spanish-language track that win in the coveted "general field" categories. Dedos cruzados. --Sidney Madden

8:22 p.m. After performing, Batiste and Clark present Best Pop Solo Performance, which goes to Ed Sheeran for "Shape of You." Ed's not there to accept the award, which is probably just as well — if he'd had to give a speech, we'd probably have spent the whole time wondering what any of the four women he beat (Kesha, Kelly Clarkson, P!nk or Lady Gaga) would have said. --Jacob Ganz

8:18 p.m. In 2018, the Grammys are a long way from rock and roll's foundations, but two major losses this year led producer Ken Ehrlich to shine a spotlight on those early days. Uniting New Orleans jazzman (and Stephen Colbert Show bandleader) Jon Batiste with Texas blues wizard Gary Clark, Jr., a brief medley paid respect to Fats Domino, who died in October, and Chuck Berry, who passed in March. Quick and a little dirty — Batiste slightly flubbed the lyrics to Domino's "Ain't That A Shame" — the moment reminded us that rock and roll and its immediate source, rhythm and blues, can be just as fun when the spectacle's dialed down and its players have just plain fun. --Ann Powers

8:12 p.m. Following Alessia Cara's Best New Artist win, Terrence "Punch" Henderson, Top Dawg Entertainment's president and SZA's manager, threw a measured amount of Twitter shade.

"Hmmm. I seen this before. A few years ago. Then I also seen what happened after," Punch tweeted, alluding to the fact that SZA's labelmate Kendrick Lamar, lost in the same category back in 2014 to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. --Sidney Madden

8:08 p.m. Momentarily, it seemed like country superstar quartet Little Big Town was actually on top of the Empire State Building — Karen Fairchild's stilettos seemed like a particularly brave choice. It was just a set, though, apparently lifted from one of the recent Spiderman movies. That distraction didn't detract from a typically passionate performance from Fairchild, with her bandmates holding down the harmonies in typically classy fashion. Maybe now people beyond Nashville will recognize that "Better Man" — which won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group performance — is one of Swift's best recent songs, a tender but uncompromising call-out to a male wrongdoer that, in some subtle way, helped set the stage for this year's #metoo movement. --Ann Powers

8:05 p.m. Among an eclectic group of new faces, Alessia Cara, who dropped her debut album Four Pink Walls in 2015, is awarded best new artists, beating out Julia Michels, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert and Khalid. The 21-year-old Def Jam darling is known for her safe, self-accepting radio hits (think "Scars to Your Beautiful" and "Here") and will be performing "1-800-273-8255" with Logic and Khalid later in the evening.

In her acceptance speech, the cute and flustered Cara thanked the Recording Academy for not being about "popularity contests and number games," saying "everyone deserves the same shot." SZA was robbed. --Sidney Madden

7:58 p.m. I guess Sam Smith went for a white lab coat rather than a white rose? Also, he gets the Sings With Gospel Choir "Grammy Moment" tonight, to telegraph Soul. But let's not forget that Sam Smith is a Recording Academy — and commercial — favorite. His first album won four Grammys. But there is a serious lack of engagement with the cameras, and I'm guessing with the live audience at MSG, too. Who exactly was that performance for? --Anastasia Tsioulcas

7:54 p.m. Biggest Jay-Z highlight of the night? Unless he wins a big award as expected, we may have just seen it. Host James Corden recognized him from the stage for winning the pre-show Industry Icon Award. Jay notably turned down the offer to perform from his deeply personal 4:44 tonight, despite being heavily courted by the Recording Academy, according to the L.A. Times. Apparently, there were even plans to trace rap's legacy with a tribute starting with"Rapper's Delight" and ending with Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind." Instead, we got him chilling and smiling from the rows. --Rodney Carmichael

7:50 p.m. Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna claim the first (televised) award of the evening in the category best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty," off the rapper's DAMN. album. "She gassed me on my own song," Kendrick joked, giving a nod to RiRi. "This award is really for her." As of now, this puts Lamar's 2018 Grammy talley at four: He's already won for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video. --Sidney Madden

7:44 p.m. Take a shot if you made the "Bjork wants her swan dress back" joke the minute the lights went up on Lady Gaga's avian piano. What Gaga wants is your attention back: Having just released a new, subdued, stunning version of the title track to Joanne, she reminded people of the power of that song's message of compassion — sharing a few somber bars — before medley-izing into "A Million Reasons." Classy, not quite a total tearjerker but a classy moment from a pop star who deserves all the accolades for her musicianship. --Ann Powers

7:37 p.m. Surrounded by marching paratroopers, Kendrick Lamar opens the 60th Grammy Awards with an electrifying performance. Partway through, "This is a satire By Kendrick Lamar" flashes on a screen behind him, as Bono enters singing the hook to "XXX." from DAMN. Then Dave Chappelle interrupts the performance with some pointed commentary: "The only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America, is being a black man in America." Then Kung-Fu Kenny does what he does best by killing, literally, the rest of his set. --Rodney Carmichael

7:30 p.m. As usual, the vast majority of the awards (75 out of 84) at this year's Grammys were handed out during an afternoon ceremony. NPR Music's team — that's me, Sidney Madden, Ann Powers, Rodney Carmichael and Anastasia Tsioulcas — will share updates on the nine awards, and all the performances, that are telecast on the prime time awards. --Jacob Ganz

