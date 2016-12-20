Related Program: 
Listeners Choose Their Favorite Shows of 2016

By & Dec 20, 2016
HB2 protestors sit on the steps of the North Carolina Museum of History during the Moral Monday rally in Raleigh on April 25, 2016.
Credit Nathania Johnson

We asked our listeners to make their selections for favorite topic or most engaging conversation on The State of Things in 2016. 

Listeners responded with a wide variety of topics highlighting everything from House Bill 2 to Beyoncé. Host Frank Stasio looks back at the segments that made an impact on some of our listeners this year.
 

Listener Favorites
The State of Things