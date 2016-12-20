Listeners Choose Their Favorite Shows of 2016

We asked our listeners to make their selections for favorite topic or most engaging conversation on The State of Things in 2016.
Listeners responded with a wide variety of topics highlighting everything from House Bill 2 to Beyoncé. Host Frank Stasio looks back at the segments that made an impact on some of our listeners this year.
- House Bill 2 coverage, April 26, 2016.
- Out in the South, November 22, 2016.
- Backchannel: Lemonade, May 17, 2016.
- The Secret World of Microbes, October 26, 2016.
- Listen To Your Mother, April 29, 2016.
- Inside the Storied Past of the Duke Chapel, May 13, 2016.
- Occasional Shivers, September 22, 2016.