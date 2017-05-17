Life And Death After Exoneration

Darryl Hunt was exonerated in 2004 after serving almost 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. In the years that followed his release, Hunt became known as a champion for racial justice. His story was featured in the widely-viewed HBO documentary “The Trials of Darryl Hunt.”

He was also a vocal lobbyist for the Racial Justice Act, a North Carolina law in effect from 2009-2013 that addressed issues of racial bias in the penal system. In 2016, Hunt committed suicide, and the details surrounding his death left his advocates and community with a lot of questions.

For journalist Phoebe Zerwick, those questions were worth looking into. Zerwick helped uncover details that led to Hunt’s exoneration in 2003, which were published in an investigative series in the Winston-Salem Journal. Upon hearing about his death, Zerwick decided to take a second look at his story. A year-long investigation into Hunt’s life and death culminated in the piece “The Last Days of Darryl Hunt,” published last month. Host Frank Stasio talks with Zerwick about her reporting.​