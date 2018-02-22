Kylie Jenner tweeted displeasure about Snapchat. Is that a problem?

If you're a business that cultivates high-profile celebrity influencers, what do you do when one of them expresses displeasure to millions of followers? That's the position Snap finds itself in after Kylie Jenner tweeted that she doesn't open Snapchat anymore. Jenner, apparently, doesn't much like the app's new design, and neither do more than a million others who've signed a petition urging Snap to go back. That raises some questions about Snap's business model.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.