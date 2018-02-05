Kate Bowler's 'Everything Happens' Is Now A Podcast

Everything Happens, A Podcast with Kate Bowler

Kate Bowler, a professor at Duke Divinity School, had just published her book on the prosperity gospel when she learned she had stage 4 cancer. In her new podcast, Bowler talks with doctors, writers, humorists, preachers and others about the rich, moving and sometimes funny lessons they learned when life stopped being bright and shiny. Bowler is the author of the forthcoming memoir “Everything Happens for a Reason (and Other Lies I’ve Loved)” (Random House, February 2018).

Last month, the New York Times published an online opinion piece from Bowler titled "What to Say When You Meet the Angel of Death at a Party."

The podcast is available on iTunes, Stitcher and GooglePlay Music. It is produced in partnership with Duke University.

Here's a preview of "Everything Happens":

Podcast preview for 'Everything Happens'

Episode 1: The Insight of Outsiders

Guest: New York Times Bestselling Author Nadia Bolz Weber

Before Nadia Bolz-Weber became famous as a foul-mouthed pastor and bestselling author, she was an alcoholic and stand-up comedian. This episode is devoted to the insight of outsiders, and how Nadia learned to confront her own demons with hard truths, good company and a delightfully inappropriate sense of humor.

Episode 2: This is Going to Hurt Just a Little

Guest: Dr. Ray Barfield

Dr. Ray Barfield knew when he entered the field of pediatric oncology that he was going to have an unusually tough day job. Some kids die. Some kids live. But after one particularly tough case, he couldn’t do it anymore. Ray Barfield talks with Kate about what that case taught him about medicine and life.