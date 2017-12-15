Judge Allowing $1M In Settlements For Wrongly Convicted Men

By 51 minutes ago

File-This Sept. 3, 2014, file photo shows Henry McCollum walking from court following his release from Central Prison in Raleigh, N.C. A federal judge says he will approve $1 million in settlements from a North Carolina town to two half brothers wrongfully imprisoned for 30 years in the killing of an 11-year-old girl.
Credit Michael Biesecker, File / AP

A federal judge said Thursday that he will approve a $1 million payout from a North Carolina town to two half brothers wrongfully imprisoned for 30 years, but the men's attorneys must justify their cut of the proceeds before the court finalizes the settlement.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle's unexpected decision to allow the settlement to proceed came amid a protracted battle over whether Henry McCollum and Leon Brown's current attorneys were taking financial advantage of them. Each man will receive $500,000 from the town of Red Springs under the deal, and any fees for the legal team representing the men must be approved by Boyle.

The settlement won't end the lawsuit against a county sheriff and state agents who aren't part of the deal.

The half brothers, imprisoned following the 1983 killing of an 11-year-old girl, were released in 2014 because of DNA evidence that pointed to another man. They were later pardoned. Both have low IQs, and their original attorneys said they were scared teens berated by investigators before they signed fabricated confessions.

Boyle had rejected the settlement in May because of concerns about McCollum's ability to understand his contract with his new lawyers — who aren't the ones who helped free him and Brown from prison in 2014. Boyle ruled in October that McCollum wasn't mentally competent to sign the representation agreement, and the judge has also appointed an advocate known as a guardian ad litem to watch out for McCollum's interests.

Thursday's hearing began with arguments by McCollum's attorneys that he was mentally fit to sign up with them.

Boyle then called a half-hour recess and urged the attorneys try to work out differences with the guardian ad litem, who has argued McCollum was steered into dubious financial arrangements by the legal team.

"That would allow the case to refocus on its primary goal," Boyle said.

When the parties returned, Boyle announced he would allow the settlement but also review the attorney fees, which will come out of the $500,000 settlements.

He said the attorneys who brought the lawsuit can continue to represent McCollum and Brown, but they must work with the guardian ad litem and a separate legal guardian for Brown.

"Take it or leave it," he told lead attorney Patrick Megaro.

Megaro told Boyle he would agree to the plan.

It wasn't immediately clear how big of a cut the lawyers will seek. The previous proposal rejected by Boyle would have allowed them the lawyers to claim $400,000 of the $1 million in payments.

McCollum's guardian ad litem, Raymond Tarlton, wrote in a July that Megaro helped steer the men into high-interest loans and other dubious financial arrangements that threaten their financial futures.

Separate from the lawsuit, Boyle wrote in a previous ruling that McCollum says his lawyers claimed half of his $750,000 payout from North Carolina under a compensation program for wrongful convictions.

Brown's legal guardian, Duane Gilliam, said Thursday that Brown has about $300,000 left from the state payout but told the judge he didn't know how the remainder was spent. Gilliam became involved in the case in 2016, months after the state paid the two men for their wrongful imprisonment.

"Where did the other $400,000 go?" Boyle said. "Did you make any effort to recover that?"
 

Tags: 
Henry McCollum
Leon Brown
Wrongful Conviction

Related Content

Advocate: 2 Pardoned Brothers Steered Into Financial Straits

By Jul 27, 2017
Henry McCollum, left, spent 30 years, 11 months and seven days on death row. Leon Brown was imprisoned at the age of 15 and spend the first decade in solitary confinement. In 2014 the men were released after DNA evidence implicated another man.
Courtesy of Patrick Megaro

When two wrongfully imprisoned brothers were pardoned after 30 years behind bars, they stood to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation. Now a federal judge is considering whether too much of their payout is being siphoned away by legal fees and high-interest loans.

Wrongfully Convicted Men Receive Financial Compensation

By Sep 2, 2015
Henry McCollum, left, spent 30 years, 11 months and seven days on death row. Leon Brown was imprisoned at the age of 15 and spend the first decade in solitary confinement. In 2014 the men were released after DNA evidence implicated another man.
Courtesy of Patrick Megaro

Two North Carolina men who were wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 30 years in prison are receiving financial compensation. Henry McCollum and his half-brother Leon Brown are each getting $750,000 from the state. The men were released a year ago after DNA evidence helped to exonerate them. Henry McCollum said no amount of money can make up for the lost time. The 51-year-old is hoping to make the most of his future.

After 31 Years In Prison, Brothers Receive Pardons

By Jun 4, 2015

Henry McCollum and Leon Brown are getting full pardons from the Governor after spending more than three decades in prison. The victim in this case was Sabrina Buie. In 1983 the 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Robeson County.  Brothers McCollum and Brown were tried and convicted for the murders. They never stopped declaring their innocence. Six years ago their case was reopened, and in 2014 the men were exonerated, due in part to DNA evidence. On Thursday Gov. Pat McCrory granted pardons, after months of review.

Statement from the Henry McCollum and Leon Brown: