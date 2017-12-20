Related Program: 
How The Home Depot became an e-commerce giant

By Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios 54 minutes ago

In the age of Amazon, The Home Depot (yes, it's The Home Depot) has managed to become one of the largest e-commerce companies in the U.S.  CEO Craig Menear tells Kai Ryssdal how a company known as the go-to place for remodeling your bathroom is transitioning to digital, and how growth doesn't always mean opening new brick-and-mortar stores. We also hear how, when your company operates in more than 220 retail categories, you end up with a lot of competitors. 