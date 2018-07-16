Here Are The Highest-Paid Public And Private University Officials In North Carolina

A new report from The Chronicle of Higher Education ranks the country’s highest-paid university officials. A number in North Carolina fell in the top hundred – but officials from most of the state’s historically black colleges and universities were not to be found in their ranks.

Wake Forest University's President Nathan Hatch is the highest-paid administrator in the country among private colleges. His total compensation was more than $4 million in 2016, mostly due to a deferred compensation package becoming vested. By comparison, Duke's former president, Richard Brodhead, ranked 33rd on the private university list with $1.25 million.

On the public university side, UNC System President Margaret Spellings made $977,000, coming in as the 13th highest paid public executive. Meanwhile, North Carolina State’s Chancellor Randy Woodson ranked 19th and UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt ranked 67th among all public university officials. The chancellors of UNC-Charlotte, ECU, UNC-Greensboro were the next highest paid.

Only one chancellor from one of the state's HBCU's was on the list -- North Carolina A&T State University's Harold Martin. Martin was the lowest-paid executive from a UNC-system school to make the annual top-250 list of public university officials. Martin was ranked at 155 among public university officials.

Private University Administrators in North Carolina by Total Compensation and U.S. Ranking:

1. Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch, $4,004,617

33. Duke University Former President Richard Brodhead, $1,257,980

45. High Point University President Nido Qubein, $1,080,026

147. Elon University President Leo Lambert, $572,304

376. Meredith College President Jo Allen, $321,520

434. Guilford College President Jane K. Fernandes, $270,631

478. Campbell University President J. Bradley Creed, $218,923

Public University Administrators in North Carolina by Total Compensation and U.S. Ranking:

13. UNC System President Margaret Spellings, $977,077

19. NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson, $826,136

67. UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt, $605,104

96. UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois, $508,050

118. ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton, $457,925

130. UNC Greensboro Chancellor Frank Gilliam, $434,998

155. NC A&T State University Chancellor Harold Martin, $380,210