Here Are The Highest-Paid Public And Private University Officials In North Carolina

A new report from The Chronicle of Higher Education ranks the country’s highest-paid university officials. A number in North Carolina fell in the top hundred – but officials from most of the state’s historically black colleges and universities were not to be found in their ranks.
Wake Forest University's President Nathan Hatch is the highest-paid administrator in the country among private colleges. His total compensation was more than $4 million in 2016, mostly due to a deferred compensation package becoming vested. By comparison, Duke's former president, Richard Brodhead, ranked 33rd on the private university list with $1.25 million.
On the public university side, UNC System President Margaret Spellings made $977,000, coming in as the 13th highest paid public executive. Meanwhile, North Carolina State’s Chancellor Randy Woodson ranked 19th and UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt ranked 67th among all public university officials. The chancellors of UNC-Charlotte, ECU, UNC-Greensboro were the next highest paid.
Only one chancellor from one of the state's HBCU's was on the list -- North Carolina A&T State University's Harold Martin. Martin was the lowest-paid executive from a UNC-system school to make the annual top-250 list of public university officials. Martin was ranked at 155 among public university officials.
Private University Administrators in North Carolina by Total Compensation and U.S. Ranking:
1. Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch, $4,004,617
33. Duke University Former President Richard Brodhead, $1,257,980
45. High Point University President Nido Qubein, $1,080,026
147. Elon University President Leo Lambert, $572,304
376. Meredith College President Jo Allen, $321,520
434. Guilford College President Jane K. Fernandes, $270,631
478. Campbell University President J. Bradley Creed, $218,923
Public University Administrators in North Carolina by Total Compensation and U.S. Ranking:
13. UNC System President Margaret Spellings, $977,077
19. NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson, $826,136
67. UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt, $605,104
96. UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois, $508,050
118. ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton, $457,925
130. UNC Greensboro Chancellor Frank Gilliam, $434,998
155. NC A&T State University Chancellor Harold Martin, $380,210