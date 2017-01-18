Health Secretary Nominee Tom Price Prepares For Questioning On ACA

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), is taking the hot seat Wednesday, facing questions from lawmakers on the Senate Health Committee.

The discussion will likely include Price’s views on the Affordable Care Act, as well as how he would plan to reshape the nation’s health care system.

NPR congressional reporter Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what to expect from the hearing.

