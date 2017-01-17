Haunting Line Inspired New Historical Fiction Novel

"I’ve been to hangings before, but never my own” is a line that came to author Nancy Peacock one day while she was on an early-morning walk.

The sentence left a lasting impression on her mind, and eventually became the premise for her new novel “The Life and Times of Persimmon Wilson” (Atria Books/ 2017). The historical fiction book tells the story of a slave-turned Comanche warrior named Persimmon “Percy” Wilson who is attempting to leave a record of his version of the truth before he is hanged.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author Nancy Peacock about the novel. Peacock reads at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill tonight at 7 p.m.; the Orange County Library in Hillsborough tomorrow at 6 p.m.; and at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham Thursday at 7 p.m.