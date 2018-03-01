Gun sales and stocks drop as big companies and individuals review investments

American Outdoor Brands, formerly known as Smith & Wesson, will report earnings after markets close today. The gun-maker’s stock price fell to a five-year low yesterday after Dick’s Sporting Goods said it would stop selling assault-style rifles. After the deadly high school shooting in Florida, many companies and consumers are looking to distance themselves from gun-makers, but that’s easier said than done. Divesting from firearms manufacturers takes time, and many people aren’t even aware they own gun stock.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.