Gov. Cooper Names State Rep. Hall To Lead Military, Veterans Affairs

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed a new Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Durham-based Democrat Larry Hall represented House District 29 in the General Assembly since 2006. There, he served on the Homeland Security, Military, and Veterans Affairs committee. Hall is a veteran of the Marine Corps.



“I'm excited and glad to have the opportunity to work more closely with the veteran population in North Carolina, as well as to work with veteran families and take care of our state's role of mounting the defense for our country,” said Hall, adding he wants to improve the state's coordination with federal resources for veterans.



Hall is also the former Democratic minority leader in the North Carolina House.

“We'll go through some of the local community organizations that also provide assistance for veterans along with the rest of the population, and make sure they give special emphasis to trying to identify those veterans who would be eligible for additional assistance from state or federal sources,” he said.



Hall said he wants to encourage more veterans to stay in the state after completing their service, and he plans to continue working closely with state lawmakers.

“They're critical in the funding we get for many of the programs, as well as making our programs effective and getting to those veterans and ensuring they do have that improved quality of life,” he said. “So, not really leaving the general assembly. I look at it as having a more focused role, and a statewide role.”



