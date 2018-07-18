Google faces a record $5 billion fine over its smartphone system

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … European regulators have accused the internet search giant of abusing the dominant position of its Android smartphone system. We explain the implications of the European Union's move. Then, it’s a golden moment for a couple of regions in Africa. Until a few days ago, you couldn’t even make a phone call between Ethiopia and Eritrea. But after two decades of tensions, passenger flights are resuming between the two countries. Finally, where in Africa can you get faster internet speeds than London or Toronto? We reveal all. Today's podcast is sponsored by Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/18/2018).