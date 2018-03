Mary Hamilton gets married to an unconventional man.

Esther Ngumbi hides an act of defiance from her mother.

Jon Howe re-commits to his ailing wife.

Emely Recinos struggles with her diminishing eye-sight.

Anne Moraa reveals her true self during a traffic jam in Nairobi.

Fatou Wurie recognizes her grandmother’s impact on her life during a trip to Sierra Leone.