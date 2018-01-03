GenX Legislation To Have Broad Support But No Funding:

By & Jennifer Brookland 2 hours ago

Testing continues in Bladen County for GenX, a chemical compound used in industrial production by the Chemours company.
State lawmakers are expected to make addressing the water pollutant GenX a priority in their upcoming legislative session. Republican Rep. Ted Davis may introduce a draft bill as early as Jan. 4 that is expected to have bipartisan support. But as News & Observer reporter Will Doran points out, a lack of funding for its provisions will likely be a sticking point.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Doran about the latest on GenX. He also speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about other items the state legislature has on its short-term and year-long agendas.

