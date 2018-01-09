General Assembly Session Has Slim Agenda, Also Open-Ended

The North Carolina General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday for another session in which leaders say they'll act quickly on a slender agenda, but adjournment may be delayed for redistricting litigation and potential judicial changes.

House and Senate legislators say appointments to boards and commissions — including confirmation of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's picks to the Utilities Commission — and water quality legislation are expected to come up.

But parliamentary actions are expected to keep the work session running after Wednesday in case other issues surface. GOP legislators want to be ready in case they're asked by federal judges to redraw House and Senate districts. Lawmakers also could find agreement soon on judicial redistricting and judicial selection.

No debate is expected Wednesday addressing how to meet K-3 class-size requirements next fall.

