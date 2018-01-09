General Assembly Session Has Slim Agenda, Also Open-Ended

By 48 minutes ago
  • NC Legislature
    The North Carolina General Assembly reconvenes for a special session on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.
    W Edward Callis III

The North Carolina General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday for another session in which leaders say they'll act quickly on a slender agenda, but adjournment may be delayed for redistricting litigation and potential judicial changes.

House and Senate legislators say appointments to boards and commissions — including confirmation of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's picks to the Utilities Commission — and water quality legislation are expected to come up.

But parliamentary actions are expected to keep the work session running after Wednesday in case other issues surface. GOP legislators want to be ready in case they're asked by federal judges to redraw House and Senate districts. Lawmakers also could find agreement soon on judicial redistricting and judicial selection.

No debate is expected Wednesday addressing how to meet K-3 class-size requirements next fall.
 

Tags: 
2018 NC Legislature

Related Content

This Week In NC Politics: GenX, A Special Session, And The 2018 Elections

By Jan 5, 2018
exterior of the NC State Legislature
Jeff Tiberii / WUNC

On this week's review of North Carolina politics, lawmakers again discussed what to do about GenX, the contaminant that has been discharged in the Cape Fear River. Also, lawmakers return to Raleigh next week, though their agenda remains unclear. And, 2018 is an election year that is expected to see a President Trump trickle down effect.

Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, and Mitch Kokai, of the John Locke Foundation, discuss those stories during this conversation.