Gate City Divas Bring Blues To The Triad

The Gate City Divas are a female-led blues and rhythm and blues group made up of seasoned singer-songwriters from the Triad. The group had an unconventional start; they were awarded a grant to record an album of original songs by Greensboro-based female performers. After completing the project and releasing the album “Goin’ To Town,” they decided to form a full-fledged band.

The Gate City Divas play on Saturday, May 20 at the Barber Park Amphitheater in Greensboro as part of the Carolina Blues Festival. Host Frank Stasio speaks with a cohort of the Gate City Divas, and they perform live in studio. He is joined by Kristy Jackson, Julie Bean, Lauren Myers, and Virginia Masius.​