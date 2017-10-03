From The Gambia To Greensboro, An International Career Fighting Hunger

Leslie Isakoff grew up climbing, flying and spelunking in Alabama and on international trips with her family, where she made friends with local kids and saw firsthand the effects of hunger.

The sense of injustice she felt when she saw children her age without enough food propelled her to work on hunger issues throughout college at Auburn University, then as a United Nations World Food Programme officer in The Gambia. Faced with escalating security concerns, including her own kidnapping, Isakoff left international service to address food insecurity in the U.S.

She now serves as executive director of A Simple Gesture, an organization in Greensboro that collects food donations from the community to feed students who otherwise might not eat on weekends and during the summer. Host Frank Stasio talks with Leslie Isakoff about her international career and her perspective on service.