Future Islands: Doves - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

On this episode Eric Hodge talks with Sam Herring of Future Islands about their song 'Doves' from the album Singles.

Herring says 'Doves' is a song that took some time for the band to get right.

"I wanted to sound like David Bowie on it. It took me a while to find a way to sing that song that seemed like I was breaking ground."

Listen to the episode here: