FT. BRAGG STORIES: "Still Somebody's Child"

By Elizabeth Friend 10 hours ago

Lorie Southerland, with her husband Eric, at the opening of the new Fort Bragg Fisher House facility.
Credit Keri Childress/Fort Bragg Fisher House

Lorie Southerland didn’t know the Fort Bragg Fisher House existed until the day she needed it.  

Her son, Spc. Michael Rodriguez, had just been killed in Iraq, and her out-of-town family needed somewhere to stay for his memorial service.  Fisher House opened its doors, as it has for hundreds of other military families, offering respite when loved ones come to Fort Bragg for medical treatment, or to mourn.

Southerland channeled her grief into service, working at the Fisher House for six years.  

"I have that connection, automatically, when a Gold Star family comes in for a memorial service," she said. "Nobody understands that loss except another Gold Star family."

As a home away from home, Fisher House provides a place to find solace during challenging times.  Families can cook holiday or birthday meals in the communal kitchen for those receiving treatment at Womack Army Medical Hospital.

"We have these moments, these little gifts, “said Southerland. "I know what it means to that family to have that time with their son, something they’ll treasure.”  

She’s never forgotten the staff sergeant who let her son off duty for three hours on Thanksgiving in 2005, allowing him to share a meal with his family before deploying to Iraq.  

Above all, she said, the staff and volunteers at Fort Bragg Fisher House act as extended family for service members who are far away from their own support networks.  

“I don’t care how old you are, you’re still somebody’s child,” said Southerland. “Those soldiers come in and I get to be their mother for a little bit.”   

Ft. Bragg Stories is a collaboration between the Fayetteville Observer and WUNC's American Homefront Project to commemorate a century of history at Fort Bragg through personal narratives. You can hear other stories in the series here. If you'd like to share your Fort Bragg story, you can send it here, or email ftbraggstories@wunc.org

Lorie Southerland's son, Spc. Michael J. Rodriguez, died in Iraq in April, 2007.
Credit Courtesy of Lorie Southerland

Tags: 
Ft. Bragg Stories
Fort Bragg
Gold Star family
Ft. Bragg Stories Podcast

Related Content

FT. BRAGG STORIES: 'Services Were Declined'

By Elizabeth Friend Jan 14, 2018
Portrait of Col. (Ret.) Fred Black
Courtesy of Fred Black

As a young lieutenant in 1969, Fred Black was one of a handful of African-American officers at Fort Bragg. He said racial tensions rarely came to a head on post, but black soldiers could face discrimination when they ventured into the wider community.

Veterans Day Special From WUNC’s American Homefront

By Nov 8, 2017
Ft Bragg Stories Broadcast Sat Nov 11 at 2 p.m.

On Veterans Day, WUNC presents stories recorded during a live storytelling event at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, NC.  The hour long broadcast is hosted by Eric Hodge. Hear these stories Saturday, November 11 at 2 p.m. on North Carolina Public Radio.

Over the hour you'll hear from active duty soldiers and veterans who share their Ft. Bragg Stories. You can listen to the broadcast online, too:

FT. BRAGG STORIES: 'We Considered Ft. Bragg the Center of the Universe'

By Elizabeth Friend Sep 26, 2017
Fred Black was a second lieutenant platoon leader at Ft. Bragg in 1968.

Retired Army Colonel Fred Black came to Fort Bragg as a second lieutenant platoon leader in 1968. He remembers the sense of pride and accomplishment among the men of the 82nd Airborne Division.

FT. BRAGG STORIES: The Flight Home

By Elizabeth Friend Jan 7, 2018
Portrait of Mike Thomas.
Matt Couch / WUNC

Mike Thomas was a young captain in the summer of 1990 when he got orders to deploy to Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield. After spending nine months in the Gulf, he flew home to Fort Bragg.