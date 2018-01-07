FT. BRAGG STORIES: The Flight Home

By Elizabeth Friend 8 hours ago

Portrait of Mike Thomas
Credit Matt Couch / WUNC

Mike Thomas was a young captain in the summer of 1990 when he got orders to deploy to Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield. After spending nine months in the Gulf, he flew home to Fort Bragg.

“Somewhere up in the air, we're just flying along, and the pilot came over the intercom and he said, 'We are entering the airspace of the United States of America,' ”said Thomas, pausing to remember that moment. “ 'Welcome home.' ”

“I think almost the entire aircraft had the same reaction. There was definitely tears, a lot of high-fiving, lot of cheering, lots of hugs from the stewardesses. It is really an overwhelming, extremely emotional event. It's one of the best feelings I've ever had in my entire life.”

 

Landing at Pope Air Force Base, Thomas was greeted with the cheers of hundreds who came out to meet the returning troops. He grabbed an American flag, popped up out of the hatch near the cockpit, and waved the colors in triumph as the plane taxied toward Green Ramp.

“The crowd went wild! They loved it, we loved it. It was a great feeling.”

Decades later, Thomas said he still makes it a point to go out to redeployment ceremonies.

“I might not even know one person, but it doesn't matter. It's like the sentiment is the same. It is an unbelievable, overwhelming, joyous feeling. Those memories definitely last for a lifetime.”

The Ft. Bragg Stories series is a collaboration between the Fayetteville Observer and WUNC's American Homefront Project to commemorate a century of history at Fort Bragg through personal narratives. You can hear other stories in the series here. If you'd like to share your Fort Bragg story, you can send it here, or email ftbraggstories@wunc.org.

CPT. Mike Thomas, 313th Military Intelligence Battallion, deployed on Operation Desert Shield.
Credit Courtesy of Mike Thomas

Tags: 
Fort Bragg
Fayetteville
Veterans
Deployment
Ft. Bragg Stories

Related Content

FT. BRAGG STORIES: 'We Considered Ft. Bragg the Center of the Universe'

By Elizabeth Friend Sep 26, 2017
Fred Black was a second lieutenant platoon leader at Ft. Bragg in 1968.

Retired Army Colonel Fred Black came to Fort Bragg as a second lieutenant platoon leader in 1968. He remembers the sense of pride and accomplishment among the men of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Veterans Day Special From WUNC’s American Homefront

By Nov 8, 2017
Ft Bragg Stories Broadcast Sat Nov 11 at 2 p.m.

On Veterans Day, WUNC presents stories recorded during a live storytelling event at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, NC.  The hour long broadcast is hosted by Eric Hodge. Hear these stories Saturday, November 11 at 2 p.m. on North Carolina Public Radio.

Over the hour you'll hear from active duty soldiers and veterans who share their Ft. Bragg Stories. You can listen to the broadcast online, too:

A Century Of Life At Ft. Bragg

By & Nov 2, 2017
Ft Bragg Stories A mixed 'chalk' of U.S. and British paratroopers line up to board a C-130 transport plane for the main jump of the joint exercise.
Jay Price / North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC

North Carolina is home to the largest U.S. military installation in the world by population. It employs more than 50,000 military and close to 30,000 civilians and contributes tens of billions of dollars to the state’s economy.

The 82nd Airborne Division, Now 100 Years Old, Does More Than Jump From Planes

By Jay Price Aug 24, 2017
Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division jump from a C-17 aircraft during a July training exercise at Fort Bragg.
Matt Couch / WUNC

The Fort Bragg division is best known for its parachute jumps in World War II. Today, its specialty is rapid deployments - with or without parachutes.