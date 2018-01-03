Forecasters See NC Continuing Steady Business Growth In 2018

North Carolina corporate and economic leaders predict jobs and company profits will continue to see steady, diverse growth in 2018 even without landing a Toyota auto factory or Amazon headquarters expected to be announced within months.

The forecasts Wednesday were part of an annual forum organized by the North Carolina Chamber and the state's bankers.

Top state business recruiter Christopher Chung says North Carolina's biggest advantage is that after decades of population growth, the state keeps attracting more and more talented people. Chung says companies are interested in tapping that deepening pool of skilled workers.

Four of the state's top economists agreed that jobs and wages in North Carolina and nationally should increase because of the corporate tax cuts passed by Republicans in Washington last month.