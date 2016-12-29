Federal Report Recommends Schools Teach Grit

By 35 minutes ago

File photo of a teacher and students in a classroom. A new federal report led by a researcher at UNC-Chapel Hill suggests students be taught grit, self-control, and resiliency.
Credit www.audio-luci-store.it / Flickr

Alongside reading, writing and math, schools should teach students how to manage their feelings, too. That's a new recommendation from the federal Administration for Children and Families.

Desiree Murray, director of UNC-Chapel Hill's Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute, is lead author of the recommendations. She said that self-control, grit and resilience, a combination known in education parlance as self-regulation, are key ingredients in student success and well being.

“We would want to see [students] be able to manage and sometimes even simply accept frustration and distress,” she said.

Children dealing with toxic stress, such as poverty or trauma, can have an especially hard time managing their emotions, according to research cited in the federal report.

“When that stress exceeds that level of support and what can be managed, then you can actually see some pretty clear negative impacts on the developing brain,” Murray said.

The new recommendations from the Administration for Children and Families suggest that teaching self-regulation can reverse these effects.

Schools are ideal settings for this, Murray said, because they can provide consistent reinforcement of learning from pre-K to 12th grade. Preschool and adolescence are integral times for reaching students, according to the recommendations. 

The report emphasizes that educators need to be taught how to provide this learning in order to have a real impact on students.

“We would really love to see more attention being provided to really teaching caregivers how they can provide those supports, above and beyond teaching a specific curriculum,” Murray said.

Tags: 
K-12
Preschool
UNC-Chapel
Education

Related Content

My Teacher: A Teacher Pushes Her Students To Find A Path

By Kimani Hall & Emily Spellman Dec 5, 2016
Picture of Student Emily Spellman and Teacher Brandy Carter in High School Classroom
Will McInerney / WUNC

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connect in the classroom.

NC's Lowest-Performing Schools To Receive Millions In Federal Grants

By Nov 23, 2016
classroom
Dave DeWitt / WUNC

Nineteen of the state's lowest-performing schools are getting nearly $40 million in federal grants starting in January to improve student outcomes. Each school will receive between $690,000 and $3.7 million to put towards improvement plans over the next five years.

My Teacher: Meeting for Coffee

By & Alexandra Brock Nov 28, 2016
Picture of Student Alexandra and Teacher Amber Santibanez in a coffee shop
Will McInerney / WUNC

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connect in the classroom.

New Questions About UNC Basketball Aide's Involvement In Bogus Class Scandal

By & Dec 7, 2016
An image of UNC's Old Well
yeungb / Wikipedia Creative Commons

The News & Observer may have uncovered a new figure in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill academic scandal. News & Observer investigative reporter Dan Kane, who has been digging into the story for more than five years, says new questions have emerged about whether an academic aide with UNC basketball may have been involved.