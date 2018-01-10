Related Program: 
The State of Things

Federal Court Rules North Carolina Congressional Map Unconstitutional

By & 1 hour ago
  • NC Legislature
    North Carolina lawmakers have been directed to redraw the state's congressional map due to what federal judges describe as maps that 'entrentch republican domination of the state's congressional delegation.'
    W Edward Callis III

Federal judges ruled yesterday that the state's congressional districts drawn by Republican lawmakers are too partisan. They described them as  drawn to “entrench Republican domination of the state’s congressional delegation.” This ruling marks the first time a federal court has struck down a congressional map on those grounds. 

"[It is] really a one of a kind ruling because courts have made it clear that racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional. Until now courts hadn't definitively ruled on the question of partisan gerrymandering."- Rusty Jacobs

Lawmakers have until January 24 to enact a remedial plan, meanwhile a special master will assist the court in drawing an alternative remedial map. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs about the significance of the ruling and what lawmakers must do this month.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Politics
Rusty Jacobs
Redistricting
political gerrymandering
Gerrymandering
NCPOL
NCGA

Related Content

NC Ordered To Redraw Voting Maps Set By GOP

By 6 hours ago

Federal judges have ruled that North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by legislative Republicans is illegally gerrymandered because of excessive partisanship that gave the GOP a rock-solid advantage for most seats and must quickly be redone.