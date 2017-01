When you think of Amazon.com, fast shipping may come mind, but does fashion?

The equity research firm Cowen and Company estimates that Amazon's share of the apparel and accessory market last year was 6.6 percent and will keep climbing.

And the retail behemoth has been developing several in-house brands, for items like kids' clothing and men's shirts.. It also recently posted some "brand manager" positions for a private label active wear line.

