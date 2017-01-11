Fact Check Of President-Elect Trump's Press Conference

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump, expected at 11 am ET/8am PT on Wednesday.

It’ll be Trump’s first, wide-ranging press conference in 167 days. And it comes nine days before he’s set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States and nearly a month after he canceled his last scheduled news conference. That one was supposed to be about how he would unwind the complex international financial entanglements of the Trump Organization to avoid a potential conflict or perceived conflict of interest.

The NPR team will fact-check and provide background to his remarks in real-time. The team will pay special attention to any comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security.

