Explaining the craze in TV reboots

Every time you change the channel, it seems like a new reboot is popping up: Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, Roseanne. These are familiar names in TV, and they're having a come-back precisely because of that name recognition. Michael O'Connell, senior writer at The Hollywood Reporter, has observed this trend and explains why networks are accepting the downsides (like having to pay original creators) in return for the upsides (incredible success in a crowded market).

