Eno River Association Buys 56 Acres Along River

The Eno River Association has purchased 56 acres (23 hectares) along the North Carolina river as part of its conservation efforts.

The News & Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2reM7kN) the land purchased last week is upstream of Hillsborough and two lakes that provide water for Orange and Alamance counties. The property was purchased with the help of the City of Raleigh. The river flows into Raleigh and Wake County's main source of drinking water.

The sale price has not been disclosed.

As part of ongoing efforts to protect wildlife habitat, open space and water quality, the Eno River Association has protected more than 7,130 acres (2,885 hectares) of land in Durham and Orange counties. Development Director Cynthia W. Satterfield says the recently acquired land won't be open to the public, at present.