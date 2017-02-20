Related Program: 
The State of Things

Empowering Historically Black Colleges And Universities, Meet Phyliss Craig-Taylor

Phyliss Craig-Taylor (then Craig) with her mother Thelma Craig in 1974 after winning the 4-H Public Speaking Contest.

Phyliss Craig-Taylor was part of the first wave of black students to integrate public schools in Alabama. She started attending an integrated school in third grade, and it was a challenging and formative experience. White children taunted her and threw projectiles at her, and she collected each item in a cigar box. These objects later served as evidence in a lawsuit to push for stronger integration of public schools.

Craig-Taylor is now the dean of law at North Carolina Central University and advocates for accessible and high-quality education for students of color. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Phyliss Craig-Taylor about her life in education and law. Craig-Taylor also discusses being tapped by former President Barack Obama to be on an advisory board for historically black colleges and universities.

