Eastern NC Continues To Recover From Hurricane Matthew One Year Later

Last October Hurricane Matthew caused more than two dozen deaths in North Carolina. Floods damaged much of the eastern part of the state, and communities are still picking up the pieces.

Princeville’s town hall is still closed from flooding, and local residents are discussing plans to elevate or relocate some of the historic town’s facilities. Meanwhile the future for students from West Lumberton Elementary in Robeson County remains unclear. The school has been closed since the hurricane last year. The kids are using classrooms at a nearby middle school, and officials will decide after this school year whether to rebuild the elementary school or disperse students to other schools.

Host Frank Stasio talks about recovery efforts in Princeville and Lumberton with Leoneda Inge, WUNC Race and Southern Culture reporter, and Lisa Philip, WUNC education reporter. Stasio also speaks with Will Michaels, WUNC Daily News Producer, about Kinston mayor B.J. Murphy’s mission to improve flood mitigation in his city.