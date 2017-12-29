Duke University Prepares To Open "The Ruby" Arts Center

Duke University is opening a new arts center on its Durham campus. Officials say it’s a major addition to the school’s growing arts corridor.

The new Rubenstein Arts Center – also known as “The Ruby” – is walking distance from Duke’s Nasher Museum of Art. The Duke Performances office is also close by.

“It finally offers the campus a gathering space for artists of all different kinds and all different media," said Scott Lindroth, vice provost for the arts at Duke.

The 70,000-square-foot arts center will house theatres, multi-purpose studios and classrooms. More than 30 classes will be held there beginning spring semester.

“In many research universities, the arts are often the margins of campus and they play maybe a recreational role for many students on campus, and that’s important," said Lindroth. "But we think with the programs that we have in place and now the arts center, we can move the arts into a more central role.”

The arts center was built with a founding gift of $25 million from Duke alumnus David Rubenstein. The grand opening celebration for "The Ruby" is scheduled for February 3, 2018.