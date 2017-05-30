Discover "The Invisible Things" - Invisibilia Returns To WUNC Starting June 4

NPR's Invisibilia, Latin for "the invisible things," explores the invisible forces that shape human behavior — things like ideas, beliefs, assumptions and emotions. In Season 3  — premiering at 2 p.m. June 4 on WUNC — hosts Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin will delve into the ways our concepts shape our worldviews and how we mold our own reality.

This season's debut episode explores the question: "How real and inevitable are our emotions?" Morning Edition will present a preview of Invisibilia on Thursday, June 1 during the morning's broadcast.

  • Episode 2: Reality Check: How real is our own reality? 
  • Episode 3: The Other Self:  How does the culture help shape the reality each of us lives in? 
  • Episode 4: True You: What realities should we entertain for ourselves?

 

Listen for Invisibilia Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. during June 2017 here on WUNC.

