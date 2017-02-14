Related Program: 
The State of Things

The Danbury Songwriters

By & 5 minutes ago
  • musicians Bruce Burgess, Kay Richey, and John Hartman
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Musicians Bruce Burgess, Kay Richey, and John Hartman are three members of the Danbury Songwriters, a new collective of musicians in Stokes County. Danbury Songwriters will perform at The Arts Place of Stokes County each Thursday this summer at 7 p.m.
    The Danbury Songwriters
  • Musician and songwriter Rebecca Dresser
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Musician and songwriter Rebecca Dresser is a member of the Danbury Songwriters.
    The Danbury Songwriters
  • Skip Staples performing.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Skip Staples is a Stokes County-based musician and songwriter. He helped create the Danbury Songwriters, a new collective of musicians in Stokes County.
    The Danbury Songwriters

After more than 40 years, the Stokes County Arts Council will finally have a consistent home for its growing arts scene. "The Arts Place" will feature a coffee shop, retail market, gallery, office, and performance space. It will celebrate the rich musical legacy of Stokes County through weekly gigs featuring the Danbury Songwriters, a group of musicians from the area who perform original and cover songs and hope to entertain visitors to the nearby Hanging Rock State Park.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the group's founder Skip Staples, and he is joined by a group of musicians including Rebecca Dresser, Bruce Burgess, Kay Richey, and John Hartman to perform live in studio. Members of the group will perform at The Arts Place every Thursday this summer at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Stokes County Art Council
Triad Stage
Songwriter
Guitar

Related Content

The Dan River Girls

By & Oct 11, 2016
Image of Dan River Girls
Dan River Girls

Each of the Winston-Salem sisters Fiona, Ellie and Jessie Burdette started taking music lessons at five years old. When the youngest sister, Jessie, turned 7, the three decided that it was time to combine their musical talents and form a band--the Dan River Girls. Their music ranges from traditional bluegrass to pop-rock. They released their first album last year and continue to play at venues and festivals around the state.

The Good Ol’ Girls, But Older And Wiser

By & Dec 9, 2016
Tom Rankin

Beloved North Carolina authors Lee Smith and Jill McCorkle first partnered up with Nashville-based musicians Matraca Berg and Marshall Chapman to help design the musical “Good Ol’ Girls,” which debuted in 2010. 

DaShawn Hickman's Sacred Steel

By & Sep 13, 2016
Image of The Allen Boys
DaShawn Hickman

The pedal steel guitar sits on a stand with foot pedals used to adjust the tension of the strings. The instrument is part of the Sacred Steel musical tradition, which was invented in 1930s-era Pentecostal churches. North Carolina’s only touring Sacred Steel band is The Allen Boys.

Derek Gripper Takes Guitar In A New Direction

By & Nov 16, 2016
Image of South African guitarist Derek Gripper
Coutesy of Derek Gripper

South African musician Derek Gripper has been playing classical music since he was 6-years-old. But after years of studying in Cape Town, he felt uninspired by the classical guitar repertoire available to him, so he set off on a journey to discover musical inspiration from around the world. He traveled first to South India, and then explored Brazilian music before he happened upon the instrument that changed the direction of his career: the kora.