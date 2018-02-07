Cyber-Libertarian And Pioneer John Perry Barlow Dies At Age 70

  • John Perry Barlow, co-founderof the Electronic Frontier Foundation at the 2013 SXSW Festival at Austin, Texas.
A founding member of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and former lyricist for the Grateful Dead, John Perry Barlow, has died at the age of 70, according to a statement issued by the Foundation.

Barlow was a poet, essayist, Internet pioneer and prominent cyber-libertarian. He co-founded the Electronic Frontier Foundation in 1990 after realizing that the government was ill-equipped to understand what he called the "legal, technical, and metaphorical nature of datacrime." He said believed that "everyone's liberties would become at risk."

Earlier in his life, Barlow was a lyricist for the Grateful Dead who co-wrote songs such as "Cassidy", "Mexicali Blues," and "Black-Throated Wind."

According to the Electric Frontier Foundation, Barlow "passed away quietly in his sleep" on Wednesday morning.

