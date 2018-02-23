Criminal: Murder Manual By Phoebe Judge & Eric Hodge • 22 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email JULIENNE ALEXANDER / CRIMINAL Listen Listening... / 3:44 Criminal podcast host Phoebe Judge tells WUNC's Eric Hodge about a court case that asked whether a book could be responsible for murder. Just what type of material is protected under the First Amendment? And can a book be held responsible for a murder? That is the question in this week's Criminal podcast. Criminal is recorded at WUNC. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.