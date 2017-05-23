‘Counted Out’: An Investigation Into Education Inequality In NC

Every year thousands of low-income students in North Carolina who achieve “superior” scores on end-of-grade tests are excluded from advanced programs, according to a recent report. The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer reported that high-achieving, low-income students are left out of advanced classes at a higher rate than their wealthier classmates with the same test scores.

These classes are often tracks toward higher education and more academic opportunities. Host Frank Stasio talks about the report with Joe Neff, a reporter for The News & Observer. He also talks with Salene Miller, a mother of a student in the Wake County Public School System, James Ford, program directory with the Public School Forum of North Carolina, and Janet Johnson, an analyst for the Durham-based consulting firm Edstar Analytics.