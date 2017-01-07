Cooper: Roads Still 'Treacherous'

Some areas of the Triad received more than half a dozen inches of snow, but power outages were worst around the Charlotte area as winter weather hit North Carolina overnight.

There were more than 25,000 power outages and 260 vehicle collisions around the state, according to Gov. Roy Cooper, who held a press conference Saturday morning. He thanked North Carolinians for mostly staying indoors, saying damage could have been worse.

"I want to thank all of you for taking this storm seriously," he said. "Most people heeded the warnings."

Still, with more precipitation in the forecast, Cooper encouraged North Carolinians to stay indoors Saturday.

"The roads are still treacherous in many parts of our state," he said, pointing specifically to ice accumulation on top of snow. In addition, cold weather Saturday night will cause a refreezing, increasing the driving risk into Saturday night.

"If I tell you anything, it would be stay home," Cooper said. "Do not go out and drive on the road unless you absolutely have to."

Real-time information on road conditions is available at www.drivenc.gov, or by dialing 511.

There was one confirmed fatality in Granville County, however it was not yet clear that the death was weather related.

Alamance, Mecklenburg, Union and Tyrell counties had the most power outages, according to N.C. Emergency Management.