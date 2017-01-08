Cooper: Icy Roads Still 'Hazardous'

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, flanked by emergency personnel, urged North Carolinians to stay off the roads Sunday night.

"A lot of people are seeing the sun, ... and being more confident about getting out on the roads," Cooper said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

However, even with the sun, temperatures remained at or below freezing for much of the day, and cold temperatures during the night will cause ice to form on roadways that were relatively safe during the day. "Do not risk driving, unless it is necessary," Cooper said.

The weather claimed one fatality when a vehicle slid off an ice-covered interstate south of Asheboro in Montgomery County, according to Cooper. The driver was killed when the car slid down an embankment and hit a tree. It was the first reported fatality directly related to icy weather over the weekend.

Elsewhere, two lost hikers in Haywood County were found. Although they both had hypothermia, they lived. "Pretty much everybody accepts the fact that had they not been found, when they (were), they would not have made it through the night with the wind chills like they were."

Many school systems, including Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Pitt, and Wake counties, had canceled Monday classes with more expected to do so by Sunday evening.

Cooper urged North Carolinians to stay off roads, which he called "hazardous."

Acting Transportation Secretary Mike Holder, echoed the governor’s caution. "Once again, like the governor stated, we encourage everyone to avoid driving unless it is absolutely necessary. Give our crews time to clear and treat roads," Holder said. "The number one cause of crashes in winter weather is excessive speed. Slow down, keep a safe distance between your car and other vehicles."