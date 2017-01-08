Cooper: Icy Roads Still 'Hazardous'

By 6 minutes ago
  • Durham resident Brandon Koch finishes shoveling
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Durham resident Brandon Koch finishes shoveling the sidewalk in front of his apartment building. The neighborhood saw between two and three inches by noon on Saturday.
    Jess Clark / WUNC
  • Kids play in the snow
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Kids play in the snow on Saturday
    Dave DeWitt / WUNC
  • Kids play in the snow
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Kids play in the snow on Saturday
    Dave DeWitt / WUNC

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, flanked by emergency personnel, urged North Carolinians to stay off the roads Sunday night.

"A lot of people are seeing the sun, ... and being more confident about getting out on the roads," Cooper said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

However, even with the sun, temperatures remained at or below freezing for much of the day, and cold temperatures during the night will cause ice to form on roadways that were relatively safe during the day. "Do not risk driving, unless it is necessary," Cooper said.

The weather claimed one fatality when a vehicle slid off an ice-covered interstate south of Asheboro in Montgomery County, according to Cooper. The driver was killed when the car slid down an embankment and hit a tree. It was the first reported fatality directly related to icy weather over the weekend.

Elsewhere, two lost hikers in Haywood County were found. Although they both had hypothermia, they lived. "Pretty much everybody accepts the fact that had they not been found, when they (were), they would not have made it through the night with the wind chills like they were."

North Carolina snowfall
Credit National Weather Service

Many school systems, including Buncombe, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Pitt, and Wake counties, had canceled Monday classes with more expected to do so by Sunday evening.

Cooper urged North Carolinians to stay off roads, which he called "hazardous."

Acting Transportation Secretary Mike Holder, echoed the governor’s caution. "Once again, like the governor stated, we encourage everyone to avoid driving unless it is absolutely necessary. Give our crews time to clear and treat roads," Holder said. "The number one cause of crashes in winter weather is excessive speed. Slow down, keep a safe distance between your car and other vehicles."

Tags: 
Winter Weather
Snow

Related Content

Cooper: Roads Still 'Treacherous'

By Jan 7, 2017
Winter weather hits Forest Hills Park in Durham
Brent Wolfe / WUNC

Some areas of the Triad received more than half a dozen inches of snow, but power outages were worst around the Charlotte area as winter weather hit North Carolina overnight.

There were more than 25,000 power outages and 260 vehicle collisions around the state, according to Gov. Roy Cooper, who held a press conference Saturday morning. He thanked North Carolinians for mostly staying indoors, saying damage could have been worse.

Hygge, Snow Cream And Dance Tunes: Winter Weather Finds From The Archives

By Jan 22, 2016
Snow Scene
Billy Wilson (thebillywilson.com) via Flickr

Many regions of the Old North State are blanketed in snow today. As North Carolinians dig out from the storm, we dug back through the archives for these five snow day finds: 