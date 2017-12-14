Conservative Princeton Professor To Address UNC Board Of Governors

  The Old Well and flowers on the campus of UNC- Chapel Hill.
    File photo of the Old Well and flowers on the campus of UNC- Chapel Hill. The Board of Governors will from a Christian academic who established a conservative-leaning center at Princeton at its December meeting.
The University of North Carolina Board of Governors will hear Friday morning from Robert George, a Christian academic who established a conservative-leaning center at Princeton. The presentation follows votes by the board to stop the work of two UNC centers associated with progressive causes.

Some members of the largely-Republican board have said there's a lack of intellectual diversity in higher education. They say that establishing a center at UNC Chapel Hill like the one at Princeton would pave the way for healthier debate.

George founded the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton. He's scheduled to speak to the board Friday morning in a “policy discussion on civil discourse,” according to the board’s website.

George is a professor of politics and co-author of several books, including "What is Marriage? Man and Woman: A Defense." Earlier this month, he co-wrote an opinion piece defending a Colorado baker who refused to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples.

The Board of Governors is also expected to vote Friday on a controversial free speech policy. The new rules have some students, faculty and civil liberties advocates worried.

The policy would require discipline for students who 'substantially disrupt' others' first amendment rights. But many students and faculty say the policy could be used to silence protesters exercising their right to free speech.

The Board of Governors was directed to create the rules by the state legislature, which is overwhelmingly Republican. The move follows a wave of criticism by conservatives across the country who say college campuses have become hostile to their beliefs.
 

