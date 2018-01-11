Confederate Toppling Case: Prosecutor To Drop Felonies

    File photo of an anonymous rebel in front of a Durham government building. On 1/11/18, a district attorney said he will drop felony charges against eight protestors accused of toppling the statue.
A North Carolina district attorney says he plans to drop felony charges against eight protesters accused of toppling a Confederate statue last year.

Durham County District Attorney said in an email Thursday that his office plans to try the defendants only on misdemeanor charges and that the felony charges would be dismissed.

A judge set a February 19 trial date for the defendants during a court appearance earlier in the morning. The protesters were charged with a felony rioting count and misdemeanor property damage charges.

The statue of an anonymous rebel in front of a Durham government building was brought down Aug. 14 in the aftermath of a deadly white nationalist protest in Virginia. One Durham protester climbed a ladder to attach a rope while others pulled it down.
 

Related Content

1 Avoids Confederate Toppling Felony; Other Cases Ongoing

By Dec 5, 2017
Defendants Qasima Wideman and Raul Jimenez stand outside of the Durham County Courthouse on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. Both still face charges for the toppling of a confederate statute in downtown Durham last August.
Liz Schlemmer / WUNC

A protester accused of helping tear down a North Carolina Confederate statue has struck a deal to avoid a felony charge, while other defendants had their cases continued.

Duke University Removes Statue of Confederate General

By Aug 20, 2017
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was removed from the Duke University Chapel days after it was vandalized.
Leoneda Inge / WUNC

Editor's Note: In December, Duke University announced it will leave an empty space where it removed a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. That's so it can spend another year studying a proper replacement. President Vincent Price approved the yearlong study period recommended by a campus historical commission. The commission was convened in September after the statue's removal. Lee was among 10 figures depicted at Duke Chapel in or near its entryway.

Duke University quickly and quietly removed a controversial statue from its most iconic building over the weekend.

Debate Over Silent Sam Reveals Differing Views Of University's History

By Nov 16, 2017
Lisa Philip / WUNC

The University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill Board of Trustees held a public hearing Wednesday to gather opinions on Silent Sam. That’s the Confederate monument sitting near the entrance to the UNC campus that has become the focal point of protests and denouncements by students, faculty, and even entire university departments.

Protesters Want All Charges Against Monument Topplers Dropped

By Nov 14, 2017
Protesters with the #DefendDurham movement outside the Durham County Courthouse
Jason deBruyn / WUNC

About two dozen protesters with the #DefendDurham movement called on District Attorney Roger Echols on Tuesday to drop criminal charges against nine people connected to the toppling of a confederate monument.