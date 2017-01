The Civilist, Episode 9: From the Mail Bag. Steven digs through listener questions and offers advice on tipping, wedding RSVPs, and which box to check on a medical form.

In this all-advice episode, Steven Petrow answers a handful of questions from his mailbag. He’ll tell you whether you have to tip the owner of a service business, how to make amends for an RSVP wedding failure, and why it’s okay for a gay southern bachelor to call himself a widower. Plus 1A host Joshua Johnson and queer activist James Parker Sheffield weigh in on digital black face and outing a lesbian’s transgender boyfriend.