Health insurance giant Cigna announced its intent Thursday to buy Express Scripts, a company that negotiates prescription drug deals on behalf of insurers and large employers. This merger comes on the heels of the CVS-Aetna deal late last year, which is also, in part, a marriage between an insurer and a pharmacy benefit manager – or PBM. What does this wave of consolidation mean for the prices consumers pay for their prescriptions?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.