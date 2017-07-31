Chancellor Writes In Support Of UNC Center For Civil Rights

By Associated Press 51 seconds ago
  • In this photo taken May 11, 2017, a crowded room of concerned citizens listen during a public forum in Chapel Hill, N.C., regarding the UNC Center for Civil Rights ability to represent poor and minority clients in court.
    Gerry Broome / AP

The chancellor of the University of North Carolina's flagship campus says a ban on courtroom work for a center that represents the poor and disenfranchised puts the school's "hard-earned reputation at risk" if it leads the closure of the center.

Chapel Hill campus Chancellor Carol Folt writes in a letter that a litigation ban would change the way the UNC Center for Civil Rights operates. Folt writes that the ban likely would deter donations to the center, which receives no state funds.

Center supporters say the ban is based in ideology. Ban supporters say the courtroom work strays from the university's education mission.

A committee meets Tuesday to consider the ban, which would have to be approved by the UNC Board of Governors.
 

UNC Center for Civil Rights

