Can we get enough of cup holders?

Whether it's to fit an extra Big Gulp cup or to store your kids' playthings, it seems like we always want more cup holders in our cars — and car makers are trying to meet this demand.

Chester Dawson is a reporter from Wall Street Journal's Detroit Bureau. He writes about the new trend of cup holders and why people love them.

"I interviewed one mother who loves them because she can stuff crayons and even french fries. " Dawson told Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal

