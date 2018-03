Put your phone down. Seriously, you can do it.

OK, we know it’s hard — these pocket supercomputers are tough to put away. There are biological reasons for that. But say you wanted to not check it 47 times a day, and actually do other things?

Science journalist Catherine Price (@Catherine_Price), author of “How to Break Up with Your Phone,” says it’s possible, and joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to share a few ideas.