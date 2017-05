Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

This time Eric Hodge sits down with Justin Vernon of Bon Iver to discuss his song 'Perth' from the album Bon Iver, Bon Iver.

Vernon describes 'Perth' as an awakening. It's a song about being born and also losing a loved one.

"Cycles are always defined by their beginnings and ends, but they're really circles."

Listen to the episode here: