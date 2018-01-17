BlackRock CEO wants companies to make a "positive contribution to society"

Larry Fink, the CEO of the giant asset management company, BlackRock (think pensions and mutual funds), wrote an open letter to corporate CEOs about social responsibility. Specifically, about how companies shouldn't just think about profits, they also should be making a "positive contribution to society." It's kind of a big deal, coming from a guy running a company with $6 trillion in investments to manage. Host Kai Ryssdal talks to Fink about why he wrote the letter and what he hopes will happen next.

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.