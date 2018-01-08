The blackout in Puerto Rico is hurting hospitals

Puerto Rico still hasn't recovered from Hurricane Maria. Along with the enormous human impact, the island's infrastructure is in disrepair. The Associated Press reports that over 40 percent of the island's power customers continue to live without electricity. Now the effects are being felt in the wider American economy. A big chunk of the IV bags hospitals use to administer fluids and drugs to patients are manufactured in Puerto Rico. That's lead to a shortage on the mainland just in time for flu season. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Stephanie Armour of The Wall Street Journal about the medical supply shortage.